Tax proposals guided by income tax reforms for middle class, TDS rationalisation, and easing compliance burden: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Tax proposals guided by income tax reforms for middle class, TDS rationalisation, and easing compliance burden: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
Mozambique's Tuna Bond Scandal: Former Finance Minister Sentenced
US House Passes Bill for Tax Relief Deal with Taiwan
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case
UK Finance Minister Plans Strategy Talks with Banking and Insurance Sectors