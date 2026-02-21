Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has restricted President Donald Trump's authority to enforce tariffs under a national emergency statute, a move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says strips away Trump's leverage.

Despite this ruling, Trump retains the power to implement a comprehensive embargo, according to Bessent, who believes the President's approach may become more stringent.

Reacting swiftly, Trump declared a blanket 10% tariff on imports from all countries, urging global compliance with previously established trade agreements to prevent further economic disruptions.

