Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has curtailed President Trump’s ability to impose tariffs under a national emergency law, although it confirmed his right to a full embargo. In response, Trump announced a blanket 10% tariff on all imports, urging countries to honor trade agreements with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 03:20 IST
tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has restricted President Donald Trump's authority to enforce tariffs under a national emergency statute, a move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says strips away Trump's leverage.

Despite this ruling, Trump retains the power to implement a comprehensive embargo, according to Bessent, who believes the President's approach may become more stringent.

Reacting swiftly, Trump declared a blanket 10% tariff on imports from all countries, urging global compliance with previously established trade agreements to prevent further economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

