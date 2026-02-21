Left Menu

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Qatar Open final after defeating Andrey Rublev. This marks his 12th final in 13 tournaments. He will face Arthur Fils, who overcame Jakub Mensik to reach his fifth career final. Alcaraz expressed pride in his improving match approach and tactics.

Updated: 21-02-2026 03:13 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased exceptional skill as he sailed into the Qatar Open final with a victory over defending champion Andrey Rublev. With a final score of 7-6(3), 6-4, Alcaraz demonstrated both resilience and prowess on the court.

Alcaraz's unbeaten run in 2026 continues as he prepares to face France's Arthur Fils in the final. Fils, 21, secured his spot by defeating Czech player Jakub Mensik in a hard-fought match. Despite a tough second set against Rublev, Alcaraz's determination saw him through, securing his 11th consecutive win this season.

Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz expressed pride in his improving tactics and mental fortitude. Meanwhile, Fils, who is making a formidable comeback after an eight-month injury hiatus, is eager for Saturday's showdown following his impressive win over Mensik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

IOC to Probe FIFA Chief's Political Alignment with Trump

