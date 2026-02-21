Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased exceptional skill as he sailed into the Qatar Open final with a victory over defending champion Andrey Rublev. With a final score of 7-6(3), 6-4, Alcaraz demonstrated both resilience and prowess on the court.

Alcaraz's unbeaten run in 2026 continues as he prepares to face France's Arthur Fils in the final. Fils, 21, secured his spot by defeating Czech player Jakub Mensik in a hard-fought match. Despite a tough second set against Rublev, Alcaraz's determination saw him through, securing his 11th consecutive win this season.

Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz expressed pride in his improving tactics and mental fortitude. Meanwhile, Fils, who is making a formidable comeback after an eight-month injury hiatus, is eager for Saturday's showdown following his impressive win over Mensik.

