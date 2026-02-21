Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Qatar Open final after defeating Andrey Rublev. This marks his 12th final in 13 tournaments. He will face Arthur Fils, who overcame Jakub Mensik to reach his fifth career final. Alcaraz expressed pride in his improving match approach and tactics.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, showcased exceptional skill as he sailed into the Qatar Open final with a victory over defending champion Andrey Rublev. With a final score of 7-6(3), 6-4, Alcaraz demonstrated both resilience and prowess on the court.
Alcaraz's unbeaten run in 2026 continues as he prepares to face France's Arthur Fils in the final. Fils, 21, secured his spot by defeating Czech player Jakub Mensik in a hard-fought match. Despite a tough second set against Rublev, Alcaraz's determination saw him through, securing his 11th consecutive win this season.
Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz expressed pride in his improving tactics and mental fortitude. Meanwhile, Fils, who is making a formidable comeback after an eight-month injury hiatus, is eager for Saturday's showdown following his impressive win over Mensik.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India AI Impact Summit 2026: A Triumph for Global AI Collaboration
Revitalising Gomti: A River's Path to Renewal by 2026
Global AI Brain Race Report 2026: Who's Leading the AI Future?
Chinar Open Winter Games 2026: Celebrating Sport and Youth Empowerment
India AI Impact Summit 2026: “Humanity in the Loop” Session Calls Trust a Design Choice, Not an Afterthought