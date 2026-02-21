North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un commenced a review of the nation's significant progress over the last five years during the second day of a pivotal party congress, according to state media KCNA on Saturday. The Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, which began on Thursday, is anticipated to continue for several days. As the nation's principal political event, held every five years, the congress not only establishes policies but also has the potential to initiate leadership changes beneath Kim's supreme command.

KCNA reported that the ruling party celebrated substantial successes in politics, economy, culture, defense, and diplomacy under Kim's guidance over the past five years. The Central Committee of the ruling party aimed to initially identify shortcomings before highlighting successes, according to KCNA, though specific shortcomings were not disclosed.

On Friday, the KCNA noted the attendance of 5,000 members of the ruling Workers' Party at the meeting, with no indication of major foreign dignitaries present. However, KCNA mentioned that congratulatory messages were received from Russia, China, Vietnam, and Laos. As part of the meeting, North Korea is expected to display its military prowess with a parade and outline goals for weapons development.

