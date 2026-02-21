Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

At least 10 people were reported dead and 50 wounded following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday, according to security sources. The action comes after the Israeli military claimed it targeted Hezbollah facilities in the Baalbek area.

These strikes are noted as among the most lethal in eastern Lebanon in recent times and could place significant strain on the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Shi'ite Islamist group Hezbollah. Despite these tensions, a senior Hezbollah official was reportedly among the casualties, however, the group has yet to respond publicly.

The ceasefire, established in 2024, was designed to put an end to frequent cross-border conflicts. However, accusations of violations have been rampant. On another front, the Israeli military also targeted what it termed a Hamas command center in the Ain al-Hilweh area, a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp. Hamas has condemned the strikes, disputing Israel's claims about the site, maintaining it as a location for a Joint Security Force responsible for security in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)