FM says 35 additional goods for EV battery, 28 additional goods for mobile phone battery production to come in list of exempted capital goods.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
