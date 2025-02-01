Govt exempts TCS for remittances for education purposes in cases where education loan is taken from specified financial institutions: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:41 IST
Govt exempts TCS for remittances for education purposes in cases where education loan is taken from specified financial institutions: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mozambique's Tuna Bond Scandal: Former Finance Minister Sentenced
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case
IOB's Profits Surge Amid Declining Bad Loans
UK Finance Minister Plans Strategy Talks with Banking and Insurance Sectors
South Indian Bank's Strategic Shift: Leveraging Loans for Higher Margins