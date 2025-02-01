Economy will trudge along on old path, deliver no more than usual 6% or 6.5% growth in 2025-26: Cong's P Chidambaram.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
