Poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ahead of polls in city.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
