Read book 'JFK's Forgotten Crises' that talks of Pandit Nehru's meetings with John F Kennedy to learn about foreign policy: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:34 IST
Country:
- India
