Trump envoy says US wants Arab nations to take in Palestinians from Gaza and rebuilding timeline in truce 'preposterous', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:10 IST
Trump envoy says US wants Arab nations to take in Palestinians from Gaza and rebuilding timeline in truce 'preposterous', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US envoy
- Palestinians
- Gaza
- refugees
- Arab nations
- geopolitical
- crisis
- Hamas
- Israel
- louisville
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Slams Local Administration: Cleanliness Crisis in Jalna
Parachinar Under Siege: Unrest and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold
Diarrhoea Outbreak Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha's Puri District
Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Lifeline of Wheat Flour to Crisis-hit Gaza
Manchester City Bolsters Defense Amid Injury Crisis