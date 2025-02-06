Process of deportation is not a new one, it has been there for several years: EAM Jaishankar on deportation of Indians from US.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
