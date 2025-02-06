SBI net profit surges 84 pc to Rs 16,891 crore in third quarter of FY'25: Co Filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:18 IST
SBI net profit surges 84 pc to Rs 16,891 crore in third quarter of FY'25: Co Filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ZEEL's Profit Surge: How Cost Management Led to Financial Growth
Greaves Cotton Drives Innovation with Strong Financial Growth
Adani Enterprises Achieves Robust Financial Growth, Strengthens Energy and Infrastructure Portfolio
Adani Total Gas Expands CNG and PNG Networks Amidst Robust Financial Growth
JB Chemicals Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Global Challenges