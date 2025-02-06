Up to authority of immigration, customs to charter aircraft; whichever aircraft comes in is under ICE authority: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Up to authority of immigration, customs to charter aircraft; whichever aircraft comes in is under ICE authority: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Marco Rubio and S Jaishankar's Pivotal Meeting
Special Envoy of PM Modi is naturally treated very well, says Jaishankar on his front row seat during Trump’s inauguration.
Jaishankar Witnesses 'Confident and Upbeat' Trump Administration in Washington Visit
New Radar Regulations Set to Transform Traffic Enforcement
UGC Regulations Conclave Sparks Federal Debate