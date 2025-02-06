UGC issues showcause notices to 18 medical colleges, including two in Delhi, for non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
