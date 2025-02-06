Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh: Official.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:58 IST
Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
