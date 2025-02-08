Trump says he's revoking Biden's security clearance, ending intelligence briefings in payback for Biden's 2021 move, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:13 IST
