Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy: Voter Base Shrinks Drastically
Recent data indicates a significant reduction in the voter base across nine Indian states and Union territories, following final electoral roll publications under the Special Intensive Revision. The exercise reduced voters by over 1.70 crore, with substantial political and legal reactions surfacing, especially in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The voter base in nine Indian states and Union territories has seen a dramatic reduction of more than 1.70 crore, as revealed by final electoral roll publications. This reduction follows the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an ongoing effort by the Election Commission to update voter lists.
Data provided by the chief electoral officers from Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Kerala indicate a combined voter base of over 21.45 crore before the revision began on October 27 last year. The numbers have since dwindled to 19.75 crore, marking a significant change in elector demographics.
Ongoing political and legal disputes have emerged, with political parties challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's Supreme Court. The SIR has completed in Bihar and is currently active across 12 states and Union territories, targeting 60 crore electors, with plans to cover an additional 40 crore in remaining regions.
