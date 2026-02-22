Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy: Voter Base Shrinks Drastically

The voter base in nine Indian states and Union territories has seen a dramatic reduction of more than 1.70 crore, as revealed by final electoral roll publications. This reduction follows the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an ongoing effort by the Election Commission to update voter lists.

Data provided by the chief electoral officers from Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Kerala indicate a combined voter base of over 21.45 crore before the revision began on October 27 last year. The numbers have since dwindled to 19.75 crore, marking a significant change in elector demographics.

Ongoing political and legal disputes have emerged, with political parties challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's Supreme Court. The SIR has completed in Bihar and is currently active across 12 states and Union territories, targeting 60 crore electors, with plans to cover an additional 40 crore in remaining regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)