Delhi polls: Sisodia concedes defeat from Jangpura seat, says he hopes BJP will work for people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi polls: Sisodia concedes defeat from Jangpura seat, says he hopes BJP will work for people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voter Roll Debate: Maharashtra's Controversial Assembly Election Results
A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League
Russian Delegation Visits Syria Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Norway's Political Landscape Shifts as Centre Party Exits Coalition
How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape