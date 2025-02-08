We will be nimble and agile to provide liquidity to financial sector, says RBI Governor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:50 IST
We will be nimble and agile to provide liquidity to financial sector, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Shares Plummet Despite Profit Growth
HaveUs AeroTech's Strategic Expansion: Targeting Kolkata for Aviation Growth
Resilient Tax Growth Ahead: FY26 Projections Indicate Robust Revenue
Greaves Cotton Drives Innovation with Strong Financial Growth
Revving Up: India's Used-Car Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2030