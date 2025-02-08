We have done lot of work in education, water, electricity, infrastructure to provide relief to Delhiites: Kejriwal on poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
We have done lot of work in education, water, electricity, infrastructure to provide relief to Delhiites: Kejriwal on poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- polls
- election
- education
- water
- electricity
- infrastructure
- development
- relief
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Education Revamp: Building a Strong Nation through Science
Schools in Crisis: Climate's Growing Impact on Global Education
India's Water Initiatives Spur Global Investment at WEF
Brewery Controversy Brews Over Water Concerns in Kerala Village
NSF Water Forum 2024: Bridging Standards and Solutions for Safe Drinking Water