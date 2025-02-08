Delhi polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal loses to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes from New Delhi seat, says EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:38 IST
