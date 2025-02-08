Congress has stolen issues of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu, RJD in Bihar: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has stolen issues of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu, RJD in Bihar: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Samajwadi Party
- DMK
- RJD
- PM Modi
- issues
- regional politics
- agendas
- Uttar Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFAD Issues SEK 900M Sustainable Bond to Support Rural Development and Combat Global Poverty
We have resolved many issues of urban cooperative banks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Union minister Amit Shah.
Pride in Leadership: Gujarat Ministers Laud PM Modi's Visionary Impact
Global Diplomacy Conversations: Denmark and the U.S. Deliberate on Key Issues
PM Modi's Turban: A Symbol of Unity on 76th Republic Day