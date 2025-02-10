Pune police probing kidnapping angle after former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant’s son goes missing from airport: Official.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune police probing kidnapping angle after former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant's son goes missing from airport: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- police
- kidnapping
- Tanaji Sawant
- son
- minister
- disappearance
- airport
- investigation
- missing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rough Premier League Debut for Khusanov: A Lesson in Adversity
Odisha's Pride: Four Eminent Personalities Honored with Prestigious Padma Shri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day.
Five persons killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts: Police.
Amit Shah's Solemn Sojourn: Home Minister's Whirl in Mahakumbh