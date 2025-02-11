TIR TIR
PTI | Scottsdale | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:23 IST
TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fireworks Mishap at Bharat Mata Maha Arti Injures Man
McCartney's Plea: AI and the Threat to Artists
Forever52's KBKB Campaign: Empowering Indian Makeup Artists
India Exim Bank and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Strengthening Handicrafts and Heritage
Film Producer Anant Singh Appointed to Global Arts and Culture Council at WEF 2025