DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 29

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TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 DOHA - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Qatar to attend the ​11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Doha (Final Day).

TOKYO - Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral pays a four-day visit to Japan. ​Uchral is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (to Sept. 30). MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct 04)

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting ‌of energy ​ministers (Final Day) PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei begins a visit to Paris on Tuesday to preside over the "Argentina Week" business forum and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (To Oct 01)

DUBLIN - Energy ministers from the EU's 27 member states gather for informal talks focussed on energy affordability and security. They will also be joined by energy ministers from Norway, Switzerland, Britain and Ukraine. BRATISLAVA - Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar will meet his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Bratislava. - 0755 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius in Brussels. - 0830 GMT BERLIN - German ‌Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for talks in Berlin, expected to focus on energy, before they speak to reporters. - 1500 GMT

VIENNA - Austria hosts a meeting of ministers of European affairs and other senior officials from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Balkan countries including Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Montenegro, followed by a press conference with the Austrian and Montenegrin ministers - 0700 GMT. PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Prague to discuss Czech-Italian cooperation and EU competitiveness, security and budget issues.

TIRANA - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits Albania on her tour of the Western Balkans. HELSINKI - Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna will visit Helsinki and meet Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.

PRAGUE - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit ‌the Czech Republic. MADRID - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Madrid, meets with Spain's Royals and Prime Minister Sanchez (To Sept 30).

LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To Sept 30) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel meets Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan in Prague - 0830 GMT

DUBLIN - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (To Oct 01) MANILA - ASEAN ‌defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct 01)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

MUNSTER, Germany - NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten speak to reporters during a visit of the so-called 1 German-Netherlands Corps, based in the German city of Muenster - 1150 GMT. PRISTINA - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits Kosovo on her tour of the Western Balkans.

GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence

CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct 02)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

SKOPJE - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visits North Macedonia on her tour of the Western Balkans. HELSINKI – Helsinki Security Forum. (To Oct 04)

HELSINKI, Finland - Moldovan President Maia Sandu pays a working visit to Finland at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, holds talks in Helsinki and participates in the opening session of the Helsinki Security Forum. MONACO - Italian President ⁠Sergio Mattarella visits Monaco ​for talks with Prince Albert II during the first state visit to the Principality by an Italian ⁠head of state (To Oct 03)

GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 VIRTUAL - OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman hold a monthly meeting to review global oil market conditions and compliance with voluntary production adjustments.

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House ⁠of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 HELSINKI - The King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, pay a state visit to Finland. (To Oct 07)

GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER ​6

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens.

MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 GLOBAL - World Sight Day

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial ⁠Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World Mental Health Day GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European ⁠Council (To ​Oct 16)

GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World Food Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To October 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – ⁠15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus.

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United ⁠States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Guam - Guamanian ⁠Legislature election. Guam - Guamanian Governor election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen. SHENZHEN, China - China hosts ‌the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, ‌NOVEMBER 29

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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