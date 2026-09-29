UP BJP to hold organisational meeting in Lucknow on October 1

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold an organisational meeting in Lucknow on October 1, 2026, with senior leaders of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit expected to participate. BJP Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary, state organisational general secretary Dharampal Singh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, all co-in-charges and other senior leaders will attend the meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on the party’s organisational preparedness in Uttar Pradesh and discussions around the upcoming political programmes in the state. The BJP leaders may also deliberate on the strategy and preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including organisational coordination and strengthening the party’s groundwork across the state.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to review ongoing organisational activities and discuss follow-up on issues taken up during recent meetings. Tawde will also remain in Lucknow on October 2 and is expected to participate in a cleanliness campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, besides attending other organisational programmes. (ANI)