SC grants bail to British national Christian Michel James in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
SC grants bail to British national Christian Michel James in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Eye Surgery
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Unnao Rape Convict for Surgery
Supreme Court Declines PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Dowry Law Provisions
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments