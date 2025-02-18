I will complain to PM Modi about his MLAs accusing me of being hand in glove with Bangladeshi fundamentalists: Mamata in Bengal assembly.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
I will complain to PM Modi about his MLAs accusing me of being hand in glove with Bangladeshi fundamentalists: Mamata in Bengal assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future
BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism
BSF's Eastern Command Boosts Security on Indo-Bangladesh Border
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Delhi's Future