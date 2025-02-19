Three persons killed, two injured in car-truck collision in MP's Maihar district while returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh: Police.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons killed, two injured in car-truck collision in MP's Maihar district while returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maihar
- collision
- road accident
- Prayagraj
- Kumbh Mela
- safety
- investigation
- police
- victims
- truck
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Overhaul: Rebuilding Aviation Safety from Ground Up
New ChatGPT rival DeepSeek poses significant safety risks, experts warn
IAEA Praises Spain’s Commitment to Nuclear Safety Following Successful Regulatory Review
Air Busan Implements Safety Measures After In-Flight Fire
Quakes Rock Santorini: Mass Exodus to Athens Amid Safety Fears