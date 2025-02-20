Infiltration gone down substantially after Aug 5 along Indo-Bangla border: BSF DG D S Chaudhary at joint press meet with BGB chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltration gone down substantially after Aug 5 along Indo-Bangla border: BSF DG D S Chaudhary at joint press meet with BGB chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security
Delhi Assembly Elections 2023: Capital Votes Amid Tight Security