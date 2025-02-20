(Eds: Correcting Budget size) Size of state's Budget for 2025-26 at Rs 8,08,736 crore, 9.8 pc higher than previous Budget: UP finance minister.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:49 IST
(Eds: Correcting Budget size) Size of state's Budget for 2025-26 at Rs 8,08,736 crore, 9.8 pc higher than previous Budget: UP finance minister.
