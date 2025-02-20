No action would be taken if looted, illegal weapons are returned within 7 days, thereafter strict action would be initiated: Manipur Governor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:39 IST
Country:
- India
