Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he'd be ready to give up presidency if it brought peace and NATO membership, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
