Trump administration issues memo directing federal agencies to plan for sweeping layoffs of government employees, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
