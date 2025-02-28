We should not do or say anything which disrespects people of Kerala as we have no right to do so: Cong in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
We should not do or say anything which disrespects people of Kerala as we have no right to do so: Cong in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leopard Crashes Wedding: Panic and Politics in Lucknow
West Bengal Leads in Female Representation: A New Era in Indian Politics
BJP, allies got majority in Manipur in 2022, but their politics led to 'colossal tragedy' 15 months later: Cong.
Empowering Divyangjan: A New Era of Inclusivity and Opportunity
Vance's Controversial Remarks on German Politics Stir Tensions