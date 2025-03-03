Karnataka is second largest state in the country in terms of total GST tax collected by States: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
