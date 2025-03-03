After Jan 29 stampede, I requested all Akharas at 3 am to postpone Mauni Amavasy Amrit Snan which was to begin from 4 am: CM Adityanath.
PTI | Lucnow | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
After Jan 29 stampede, I requested all Akharas at 3 am to postpone Mauni Amavasy Amrit Snan which was to begin from 4 am: CM Adityanath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Adityanath
- Mauni Amavasy
- Amrit Snan
- Akharas
- pre-dawn
- intervention
- ceremony
- delay
- January 29
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case
Campus Tragedy: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Diplomatic Intervention
Telangana-AP Water Dispute: CM Reddy Calls for Central Intervention
Nepali Students Face Crisis in India: Urgent Diplomatic Intervention Required
Pune Flat's 300 Cats Spark Hygiene Uproar, Municipal Intervention Ensues