In early sign of dissent, Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump address to Congress, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

