Active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International with links to ISI held in joint operation of UP and Punjab Police: official.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 04:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International with links to ISI held in joint operation of UP and Punjab Police: official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babbar Khalsa International
Advertisement