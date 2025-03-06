Left Menu

Three killed in roof collapse in coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district: Police.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

