The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for oil transportation globally, continues to operate normally, according to statements from the U.S. Central Command. This assurance contrasts claims made by Iranian officials suggesting disruptions.

On Monday, Fox News highlighted the discrepancy in narratives between Iran and the U.S., amid heightened tensions in the region.

While the U.S. Central Command refrained from an immediate response to requests for comments, their stance underlines the significance of maintaining open lines of communication for global economic stability.

