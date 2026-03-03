Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism
U.S. stocks remained steady on Monday, recovering early losses despite geopolitical tensions following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran. Investors showed interest in AI-focused shares, balancing losses in various sectors. Energy and defense stocks rose, while travel was negatively affected due to increased oil prices and airspace closures.
U.S. stocks ended the day steady on Monday after a turbulent session prompted by U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, which unsettled global markets. Investors moved in to buy the dip, showing interest in AI-focused shares, as the market found a balance between gains in tech and defense and losses in other sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.15%, settling at 48,904.78 points, while the S&P 500 edged up by 0.04% to 6,881.60 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36% to close at 22,748.86 points. Investor confidence was driven by optimism about AI's productivity benefits, which overshadowed fears of rising oil prices due to geopolitical unrest.
U.S. and Israeli coordinated strikes over the weekend, resulting in the death of Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, caused global market fluctuations. In response, U.S. investors began bargain hunting after the initial selloff, expressing hope that conflict impacts would be temporary. Rising oil prices boosted energy and defense stocks, while travel sectors faced pressures from rising fuel costs and disrupted airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- AI
- Middle East
- conflict
- market
- energy
- technology
- defense
- oil prices
- investors
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rattled Amidst Middle East Conflict and Rising Oil Prices
U.S. Moves to Counter Soaring Energy Prices Amid Iran Conflict
Stock Market Resilience Amid Middle East Turmoil
Oil Surge and Global Tensions: Markets React to Middle East Conflict
The Controversial Rise of Prediction Markets Amid Khamenei's Death