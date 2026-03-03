Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism

U.S. stocks ended the day steady on Monday after a turbulent session prompted by U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, which unsettled global markets. Investors moved in to buy the dip, showing interest in AI-focused shares, as the market found a balance between gains in tech and defense and losses in other sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.15%, settling at 48,904.78 points, while the S&P 500 edged up by 0.04% to 6,881.60 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36% to close at 22,748.86 points. Investor confidence was driven by optimism about AI's productivity benefits, which overshadowed fears of rising oil prices due to geopolitical unrest.

U.S. and Israeli coordinated strikes over the weekend, resulting in the death of Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, caused global market fluctuations. In response, U.S. investors began bargain hunting after the initial selloff, expressing hope that conflict impacts would be temporary. Rising oil prices boosted energy and defense stocks, while travel sectors faced pressures from rising fuel costs and disrupted airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)