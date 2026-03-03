Left Menu

US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict

The US has imposed sanctions on the Rwandan Defence Forces and senior officials for supporting the M23 Movement, an armed group in Congo. Sanctions include key military figures, amidst accusations of human rights abuses and rising conflict, despite a US-mediated peace agreement signed in December.

The United States announced fresh sanctions against the Rwandan Defence Forces and four senior officials for allegedly supporting the March 23 Movement, an armed group linked to human rights abuses in Congo. The sanctions come despite a peace agreement signed in December involving the US, Congo, and Rwanda.

The deal opened the region's mineral reserves to US interests, yet fighting persists in eastern Congo with significant humanitarian consequences. The UN reports over 7 million have been displaced, while the US and UN experts accuse Rwanda of aiding M23, now numbering 6,500 fighters.

Notable figures such as Vincent Nyakarundi and Ruki Karusisi were targeted by the US Treasury Department. Rwanda's government criticized the sanctions as misrepresentative. Meanwhile, the US demands Rwanda retract its military presence, as negotiations continue under Qatar and US mediation.

