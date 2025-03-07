To promote simple marriage amongst economically backward minority Rs 50,000 will be given for each couple, says Karnataka CM.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:40 IST
