Trump and Tehran: Rising Tensions Amidst Protests

President Donald Trump considers strong responses, including military options, to unrest in Iran amid escalating tensions. Protests against Iran's government have resulted in over 10,600 arrests, with a high death toll. As both nations brace for potential conflict, international dialogues continue.

Updated: 12-01-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:06 IST
President Donald Trump is weighing a variety of powerful responses to the growing unrest in Iran, which has emerged as one of the most significant challenges to the country's clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While U.S.-based rights group HRANA reports 490 protester deaths and over 10,600 arrests, Iran has not provided official statistics. The Wall Street Journal has suggested Trump's options include military intervention, cyber attacks, and supporting anti-government forces.

Despite Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf's warning against U.S. attacks, Trump has continued to express support for protesters seeking "freedom." Meanwhile, Iran mourns those it claims are victims of "armed terrorists."

