Trump and Tehran: Rising Tensions Amidst Protests

President Donald Trump is weighing a variety of powerful responses to the growing unrest in Iran, which has emerged as one of the most significant challenges to the country's clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While U.S.-based rights group HRANA reports 490 protester deaths and over 10,600 arrests, Iran has not provided official statistics. The Wall Street Journal has suggested Trump's options include military intervention, cyber attacks, and supporting anti-government forces.

Despite Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf's warning against U.S. attacks, Trump has continued to express support for protesters seeking "freedom." Meanwhile, Iran mourns those it claims are victims of "armed terrorists."

