Trump's Strong Stance Amidst Iranian Unrest

President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to engage with Iranian officials as he considers various strong responses, including potential military actions, to quell escalating unrest in Iran. Demonstrations against the Iranian regime have claimed numerous lives, according to U.S.-based rights group HRANA.

Amid the crisis, President Trump suggested the possibility of restoring Iran's internet access through Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service. This comes as Iranian authorities blame the U.S. and Israel for inciting the turmoil, with widespread protests persisting across the nation.

In Washington's view, dealing with the situation involves options like military strikes, sanctions, and supporting anti-government forces. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have warned against attacks, citing potential retaliation against U.S. and Israeli interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)