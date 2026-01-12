Left Menu

Trump's Strong Stance Amidst Iranian Unrest

President Trump considers meeting Iranian officials and contemplates strong responses, including military actions, to address unrest in Iran. Protests against Iran's clerical rule have led to many casualties. Trump hinted at helping restore internet access via Elon Musk's Starlink amid efforts to manage the crisis.

Updated: 12-01-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:09 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to engage with Iranian officials as he considers various strong responses, including potential military actions, to quell escalating unrest in Iran. Demonstrations against the Iranian regime have claimed numerous lives, according to U.S.-based rights group HRANA.

Amid the crisis, President Trump suggested the possibility of restoring Iran's internet access through Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service. This comes as Iranian authorities blame the U.S. and Israel for inciting the turmoil, with widespread protests persisting across the nation.

In Washington's view, dealing with the situation involves options like military strikes, sanctions, and supporting anti-government forces. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have warned against attacks, citing potential retaliation against U.S. and Israeli interests.

