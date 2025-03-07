Maharashtra’s economy expected to grow 7.3 per cent as per advance estimates of 2024-25, as per Economic Survey tabled in assembly.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's economy expected to grow 7.3 per cent as per advance estimates of 2024-25, as per Economic Survey tabled in assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra’s
Advertisement