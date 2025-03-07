One labourer killed, another injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes at iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur: Police.
PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:54 IST
