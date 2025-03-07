There were 5 crore bogus ration cards in the country and we have removed them from the system: PM Modi at Surat rally.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:36 IST
There were 5 crore bogus ration cards in the country and we have removed them from the system: PM Modi at Surat rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
